<strong>Ahmedabad:</strong> Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was the pick of the bowlers for India, returned with figures of 4 for 12 as India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series. Krishna was instrumental in India's victory as his twin blows in the first spell broke the backbone of West Indian batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about his spell, Krishna said, "It has been almost a year since I made my debut for India. I have been striving to get more consistent since then." <p></p> <p></p>"I remember, when I started off, I used to get excited and had too many emotions running through," he added during the post-match press conference. <p></p> <p></p>"But over time, we practised together as a team. We have had plans and we have been very clear on what we wanted to work on. And glad it paid off today," the 25-year-old pacer said. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit Sharma told the host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation that he had never seen a spell-like that in India for a long time now, adding that the lanky Karnataka pacer bowled with a lot of pace and kept it going as the others complimented him. <p></p> <p></p>"That was something flattering for me because he (Rohit) has been playing cricket for lot of time. (Praise) Coming from him, I am very happy, the pacer said. <p></p> <p></p>"Personally, like I said, I have been putting in yards and trying to do this for quite some time now, so I am glad it happened today," he added. <p></p> <p></p>"The pitch was more favourable for the bowlers. There was more purchase in the wicket. The lengths I was hitting on were very similar, but the extra help was aiding my bowling," he elaborated.