Dubai: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians is truly the biggest clash of the IPL calendar. The two popular teams are set to meet again for the curtain-raiser of the second phase of the Indian Premier League on Sunday in Dubai. Due to Covis, the match will not be played in India and that is half the fun lost. But, there are many things to look forward to when the two heavyweights lock horns.

Here are a few reasons why you just cannot miss the mega-clash…

Does Dhoni Still Have it in Him? The former India captain is 40 and has recently been made the mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. He has not been in top form in the past couple of IPL seasons and that is understandable with age catching up? It would be interesting to see if he still has the Midas touch.

Will Hardik Pandya Bowl Four Overs? There have been concerns over his fitness and injuries in the past have ensured he is not the bowler he used to be. But again, if he can chip in with the ball – any team he plays for will benefit. He is there in the India T20 squad for the WC and fans would like to see him bowl his full quota of overs.

Faf du Plessis: The South African top-order batsman picked up an injury during the CPL. First, it would be interesting to see if he gets picked for the match or not. And then if he is picked – how he fares.