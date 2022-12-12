New Delhi: Mateu Lahoz, who officiated the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands, has been sent home after his controversial decisions in the match. The Spaniard issued 12 yellow cards in the match and was criticised for his decisions during the match.

According to various media reports, the 45-year-old referee will not be officiating in any of the remaining four games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Lionel Messi blasted Lahoz after match. “I don’t want to talk about referees because then they will sanction you,” an angry Messi said after the game.

“If you talk they sanction you, FIFA must think about it, they can’t put a referee like that for these instances, they can’t put a referee who isn’t up to the task. But we were scared before the game because we knew what was coming (with Mateu Lahoz).

“They cannot put a referee like that on this game when he is not up to the level,” Messi added. Argentina won the game in penalties.

Meanwhile, FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina after their players were involved in a schuffle against Netherlands after the game. “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Netherlands v. Argentina FIFA World Cup match that took place on 9 December,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Additionally, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Dutch Football Association due to potential breaches of article 12 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in relation to the same match,” the statement added.

Argentina will face Croatia in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

(Written by: Aviral Shukla)