People of the Indian cricket community extended their wishes on India’s 71st Republic Day. Current and former cricketers including Ravi Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and the great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted tweets wishing the people of India on the occasion.

Tendulkar, who played 200 Tests for India, tweeted: “Wishing all Indians a very happy Republic Day. ! #RepublicDayIndia.”

Wishing all Indians a very happy Republic Day. ! 🇮🇳#RepublicDayIndia Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2020

Tendulkar’s opening partner for India, Virender Sehwag wrote: ” , , Vande Mataram.”

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday kept it simple. “Wishing you all a Happy #RepublicDay,” the batsman tweeted.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman, who was an integral part of India’s Famous Five, tweeted: Rejoice the Glory of India and it’s Freedom Fighters on this Republic Day. Wish you a very happy #RepublicDayIndia. Jai Hind!”

Rejoice the Glory of India and it’s Freedom Fighters on this Republic Day. Wish you a very happy #RepublicDayIndia . Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/gYBRnRqF1m VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 26, 2020

Expect many more to come.