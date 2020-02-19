Rising Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed how it was due to a pep talk received from Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar that he decided to keep quiet against Bangladesh bowlers who were sledging him during the final of the Under19 World Cup final. Jaiswal, opening the innings, received constant chatter from Bangladesh bowlers, and even received a send-off from Shoriful Islam, but the entire time the 18-year-old responded with a smile.

“That was because of Dravid (Rahul Dravid) sir and Sachin sir (Sachin Tendulkar),” Jaiswal told Times of India. “They always told me one thing – ‘talk with your bat not with your mouth’. So, I always keep that advice on top of my list. And that’s why I stayed calm and didn’t respond to any of the sledge (in the final against Bangladesh). That’s I was smiling. I wanted to bat for long and put as many runs on the board. This was the only thing going in my mind at that point of time.”

That day, Jaiswal top-scored with 88 but a below-par performance from the rest of the batsmen resulted in India getting bowled out for 177. Bangladesh ended up chasing down the target and won their maiden Under 19 World Cup, their first-ever ICC trophy. Yet, Jaiswal took plenty of positives such as emerging as the highest run-scorer with 400 runs from six matches.

“I am really happy with my performance, but I would have been much happier if had I won the World Cup for my country. It was an amazing experience altogether. I got to play on different pitches, in different environments and conditions. The top-most thing I learnt is how to handle pressure. I enjoyed batting in New Zealand,” Jaiswal added.

India entered the final unbeaten in the tournament but their successful campaign was brought to a screeching halt. A day ahead of the final, coach Paras Mhambrey mentioned how that although all the players may not get to play for India, the Under 19 boys will evolve into men after the crunch affair. As Jaiswal admits, the situation after the match wasn’t too different to what the coach had predicted.

“It was just one bad day for all of us. For us though, it is now in the past. The players don’t want to discuss it. We played, we learnt and now we all have to go miles ahead in our career. We gave our best in the tournament. Every single player in the team gave their everything and that’s why we entered the final. The wicket wasn’t good. It wasn’t easy to play shots on that wicket,” he said.