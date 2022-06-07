Remember ‘Goli’ From Lagaan? Watch The Real Life Version Of Him In A Viral Video

Remember ‘Goli’ from the Amir Khan starrer, Blockbuster ‘Lagaan’, the lethal bowler with the weirdest action one can imagine in cricket? Unlike a traditional bowling action, Goli rotated his arms multiple arms before bowling a delivery, leaving the English counterparts bamboozled.

But that’s a movie and Goli is a fictional character, surely one cannot have an action like that in real life. Or there can be one? In a video that’s going viral on social media, a bowler can be seen bowling with similar action, leaving the fans amused.

The video was first tweeted by a user who captioned it as “Step aside Bumrah, Malinga & Pathirana. Here comes the (emoji of goat) of all bowling actions!!!”

The video then went viral with freelance commentator Charles Dagnall sharing it, drawing a reaction from former England captain Michael Vaughan as well.

Speaking about the movie Lagaan, the Bollywood gem is etched in the hearts of millions of cricket fans. The movie was based on a group of villagers taking on the Britishers in a cricket match for tax exemption. The Indians had no clue about cricketers when Bhuvan, the main lead of the movie, played by Amir Khan, accepted the challenge from captain Andrew to play a cricket match. The English were the inventors of the game and had a great command over the sport. However, the Indians learned the game and eventually defeated the Britishers.

Coming back to real cricket, England faced New Zealand in the first of the three-match series at Lord’s and won the match by 5 wickets. Joe Root scored a magnificent hundred to help England hunt down 277.