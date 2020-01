REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips

Big Bash League 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match 47 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne 1:40 PM IST:

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium in Melbourne

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Ben McDermott, Sam Harper

Batters David Miller (VC), Shaun Marsh (C), Beau Webster, Marcus Harris

All-Rounders- Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian

Bowler- Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Boyce

REN vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (WK), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian (C), Samit Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete, Jack Wildermuth

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, George Bailey, Ben McDermott (WK), David Miller, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland.

Squads

Melbourne Renegades

Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (WK), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian (C), Samit Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Cooper, Nathan McSweeney

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, George Bailey, Ben McDermott (WK), David Miller, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Mac Wright, Jake Reed

