Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 30 REN vs STA: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in AuSTAalia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

My Dream11 Team

Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster (VC), Ben Dunk, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (WK), Glenn Maxwell (C), Dan Christian, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Boyce, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf

REN vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian (C), Samit Patel, Will Sutherland, Tom Cooper, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Richard Gleeson

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Seb Gotch(wk), Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sandeep Lamichhane, Daniel Worrall, Clint Hinchliffe, Haris Rauf

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain Options: Beau Webster, Haris Rauf

Squads

Melbourne Stars: Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell(c), Peter Handscomb(w), Hilton Cartwright, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dale Steyn, Jackson Coleman, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Clint Hinchliffe, Patrick Brown, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O Connell

Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch(c), Sam Harper(w), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Samit Patel, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Jon Holland, Mohammad Nabi, Harry Gurney, Tom Cooper, Joe Mennie, Alex Doolan, Jack Wildermuth, Andrew Fekete, Tom Andrews, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk

