<strong>Retired Out: Cricket rules vs 'spirit of the game' - IPL 2022:</strong> Quite a fascinating sight on Sunday, as <strong>Ravichandran Ashwin</strong> once more showed his acumen for interpretation of the ever-changing rules in cricket and opted to retire towards the fag end of the <strong>IPL 2022</strong> match between his side, <strong>Rajasthan Royals</strong>, and <strong>Lucknow Super Giants</strong>. While there has been a lot being said about this, right or wrong, the fact remains that if it is in the rule book, a cricketer has the right to use it. Some say this is against the <em>'spirit of the game</em>', but the <strong>International Cricket Council</strong> (ICC) has this rule in place, so it is left to the cricketers to best interpret or implement it. Ashwin did it, and one assumes he had the <strong>RR think-tank's</strong> approval, so all is well, especially since it all ended up with a win. <p></p> <p></p><a href="https://www.india.com/ipl/"><strong>LATEST IPL NEWS &amp; STORIES - POINTS TABLE: CLICK HERE</strong></a> <p></p> <p></p>However, the same ICC rules also say that a bowler can be run-out at the non-striker's end, without warning, if need be. But that never is taken with such magnanimity. <p></p> <p></p>One assumes there are one big reason for this when you are retiring yourself, that doesn't affect any other batsman. But 'Mankaded' (the phrase made infamous by run-outs at the non-striker's end) seems to raise hackles since it leads to damage to the opposition. <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin reads the cricket rules and he uses them as they are. In 2019, he, as <strong>Kings XI Punjab</strong> skipper, dismissed Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Jos Buttler</strong> using this method. <p></p> <p></p>While a lot was said about Ashwin's move, mostly in criticism, no one really had much to calculate the number of yards being stolen by the non-striker even before the ball was delivered. <p></p> <p></p>Quite an irony that Ashwin and Buttler should be teammates now. Also, quite sure that Buttler won't be so offended now if '<em>Mankad</em>' was used. <p></p> <p></p>In a game loaded in favour of the batters, many things go against the fielding side batsmen can change their grip, turn from right to left-handed at will, but the bowlers have to inform all concerned; the cricket ball just needs to hit the boundary cushion to be declared a six but the fielder has to make sure he stays inside the ground for a legitimate catch. <p></p> <p></p>Even events like batsmen being run-out as they take it easy with the rules comes up for major debate, as was the case with <strong>Ian Bell and Mahendra Singh Dhoni</strong> in <strong>England</strong> not so long ago. <p></p> <p></p>In other words, using the rules as they are written can be frowned at, but misusing them as batters isn't always a no-no. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Quite the contradiction.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Nevertheless, kudos to Ashwin and RR for using this rule to their advantage. A little grey matter always helps in the current day cricket format, which has become all muscle and aggression. <strong>More power to the thinkers.</strong>