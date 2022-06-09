Revealed: Barcelona Star Gerard Pique’s Illicit Messages To Brazilian Model Suzy Cortez | Deets Inside

Brazilian Model Suzy Cortez made some explosive revelations about the Spanish defender Gerard Pique, alleging the Barcelona star would often send her lewd messages on Instagram asking her about her plans to return to Europe, adding that Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho were the only two player among all the Barcelona players who had never sent her a message.

“I was a friend of the former president of Barcelona, Sandro Rosell. When Pique found out, he asked me for my number and sent me a message. When I returned to Brazil, he sent me a message directly on Instagram – which he deleted every day – asking me when would I return to Europe and always asking me how big my butt was,” Cortez told El Diario, as quoted by Spanish Newspaper Marca.

Talking about Messi and Coutinho, Cortez said that they are not only great husbands but also respect their wives a lot and revealed that Pique leads the list of sending her the most direct messages on Instagram.

“He [Pique] was the one who sent me the most direct message. The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and respect their wives a lot,” claimed Cortez.

Cortez met Pique through former FC Barcelona president Sandro Rosell who was there at the helm from 2010 to 2014.

Pique and singer wife Shakira recently decided to part ways, ending their 12-year-old relationship with reports doing the rounds that the Barcelona star was caught cheating that led to their split. However, journalist Jose Antonio Aviles rubbished all the claims on Wednesday by stating that there was no infidelity on his part.

“Someone very, very close to Pique has assured me that there was no infidelity on his part,” Aviles shared on Viva la Vida.

“There is a great surprise at the breakup and the statement that Shakira has sent. Their agreement was ‘you do what you want and I’ll do what I want’, but to present themselves as a couple to the public,” the reporter added.