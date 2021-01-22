On the Australia tour, India put together a performance which will be remembered for generations as they beat the hosts in a four-match series for which experts had predicted a one-sided victory for Tim Paine’s men. They not only proved the sceptics wrong but also dominated their way to retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite starting the tour with a historic low in Adelaide where they were bowled out for 36 in the second innings.

India bounced back to draw level in Melbourne, drew the Sydney Test and then broke Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at The Gabba to clinch the four-match series 2-1. There were several individual performances throughout the series that contributed to the momentous win, however, star offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed how a tactical masterstroke from India head coach Ravi Shastri sparked the turnaround during the Melbourne Test.

In a chat with India fielding coach R Sridhar, Ashwin revealed that it was Shastri who urged him to bowl inside the first 10 overs once Australia won the toss and as expected, opted to bat first. The former India allrounder argued that the pitch was damp and may help spinners.

So, Ashwin came to bowl the 11th over and got the new ball to turn sharply. In his second over, he got rid of opener Matthew Wade and in the following, landed a massive blow when Steven Smith was caught at leg slip for an eight-ball duck.

Ashwin further revealed he was shocked at seeing the ball spinning so early.

Sridhar and Indian team performance analyst Hari Prasad Mohan were sitting together in the coach’s box when Shastri walked in and said he has asked captain Ajinkya Rahane to slit Ashwin early on and predicted something will happen.

As it turned out, Ashwin picked two wickets in his first three overs to leave Australia struggling.

India went on to win the second Test by eight wickets to draw level.