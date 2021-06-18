New Delhi: Renowned Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain his exclusion from the commentary team for the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at Southampton. “I was hoping to be in Southampton this week for the #WTCFinals. But the quarantine requirements meant I would have to be away for 27-28 days for one game. I have spent a lot of time in bubbles and there are more ahead. I am enjoying being home and so, regretfully, had to pull out,” Bhogle had tweeted on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced a star-studded commentary panel for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final that didn’t have Bhogle’s name. Among rising speculations, Bhogle took to the microblogging site to clear the air on his exclusion from the team of commentators.

ICC Hall of Famers and Test match legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kumar Sangakkara will be joined by experienced broadcasters Nasser Hussain, Simon Doull, Isa Guha, Ian Bishop and Michael Atherton. Other than the above former cricketers, to bring a fresh perspective on the two finalists will be former New Zealand player-turned-batting coach Craig McMillan and India’s Dinesh Karthik.