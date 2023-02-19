Richa Ghosh Refreshes MS Dhoni's Memories As she Takes Stunning Catch During India's Women's T20 WC Match Against England - WATCH

After defeating Pakistan and 2016 T20 World Cup winner West Indies, Harmanpreet Kaur led-Indian's cricket team faced tough competitors England in their third match on Saturday (February 18) at St George's Park in Gqeberha at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

India won the toss and elected to field first. Renuka Thakur was star performer of India as she took 5 wickets for 15 runs in four overs, India restricted England to 151 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

In response India only managed to score 140 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was top-scored of the match, scored 52 runs from 41 balls.

On the other hand wicketkeeper-batter The U-19 Women's winner Richa Ghosh was on fire in the on-going tournament, she made a contribution of 47 not out from 34 balls.

She made 31 not out from 20 balls against Pakistan in the opening match for India while in the second game she scored an unbeaten 44 off 32 balls against the West Indies.

During the game Richa impressed everyone with her wicketkeeping skills as well. On the third ball of the match, she took a stunning one-handed catch, got rid of England opener Danielle Wyatt for a golden duck.

Richa dived to her right and caught ball with her one hand, her attempt reminded fans of legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who also took a similar catch of West Indies batter Carlos Brathwaite during India's 2019 ODI World Cup.

Video of this comparison is getting viral all over internet.

With two wins and one defeat in the three matches played so far, India sits at the No. 2 position in the Group B points table.