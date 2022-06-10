Ricky Ponting Names Player To Watch Out For In T20 World Cup And It Is Not Virat Kohli Or Babar Azam

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting reserved huge praise for India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and termed him as a wonderful player who has got the world at his feet and possibly the player to watch out for in the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia later in the year.

“He’s (Pant) a wonderful player. He is just an outstanding young man who has got the world at his feet and he’ll be exceptionally dangerous for India, especially on the wickets we’ll provide in Australia… good flat, fast, bouncy wickets. He’ll be one of the players to watch out for in the tournament,” opined Pointing on ICC Review.

“I reckon having him as a floater. I think I’ll probably have him listed at No. 5 somewhere in the batting line-up. But, I think, when some situations come where it gets to a stage where it’s 7-8 overs to go and might be 1-2 (wickets) down, then I think I’ll look at sending him in and giving him as much time as I possibly can,” added Pointing.

“He’s that dynamic and explosive player… that’s certainly the way I’d look at trying to use him. He was really frustrated with his IPL because he went into the tournament getting better than I’ve ever seen him bat before, and even by his own admission he said the same thing to me. (In fact), halfway through the tournament he was getting the results that he probably deserved,” the former Australia captain further said.

“And I kept reinforcing that thing to him at the nets that’s a T20 game. You make a little error of judgement (and) all of a sudden your game is over if you are cruising around at 35 or whatever… and that’s sort of how it felt for him,” said the 47-year-old.