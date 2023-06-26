"Rinku Is Baap Not Bacha": Shah Rukh Khan Hails KKR Star - Check Tweet
Bollywood's star and Kolkata Knight Rider's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan once again praises star player Rinku Singh, calls him 'baap, not baccha'.
New Delhi: The Indian Premier League is one of the best platforms for players to showcase their talent. IPL 2023 is the biggest hit, as the league has produced players that have the potential to successfully represent India in the future. Young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have already gotten their India call-ups for the Indian Test team against the West Indies.
Another player who is likely to make his India debut in the T20 format is Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh. In an unbelievable performance during IPL 2023 , the 25-year-old hit five consecutive sixes against the Gujarat Titans when they needed 28 runs to win off the final five balls. Rinku put on a power-hitting display for Yash Dayal and helped his side win.
Again on Sunday (June 25), during the #AskSRK session on Twitter, when a fan asked the Bollywood King to say one word for KKR ka Baccha Rinku Singh, he gave an epic response, which is now going viral on the internet.
During the #AskSRK session, Twitter User @Ariyen34 asked King Khan, "One word about KKR KA BACCHAAAAA Rinku Singh? #AskSRK @iamsrk" to which Shah Rukh replied, "Rinku is Badapppp!! Not bacha a!!", SRK replied.
Check Tweet:
Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!! https://t.co/kyyKr4dJhy
Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023
Teri Shaadi Mein Aunga Naachne: SRK's Special Message to Rinku
This is not the first time when Shah Rukh prasied Rinku, infact, he was sp proud of Rinku's knock and dedicated a special post for Rinku on Twitter, called the cricketer post team's victory and had a special message for him.
Rinku revealed that Shah Rukh said, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) was talking about my marriage." When asked for more details, Rinku said, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) said 'people call me for their marriage, but I don't go. But I will attend your marriage and dance'."
