New Delhi: The Indian Premier League is one of the best platforms for players to showcase their talent. IPL 2023 is the biggest hit, as the league has produced players that have the potential to successfully represent India in the future. Young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have already gotten their India call-ups for the Indian Test team against the West Indies.

Another player who is likely to make his India debut in the T20 format is Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh. In an unbelievable performance during IPL 2023 , the 25-year-old hit five consecutive sixes against the Gujarat Titans when they needed 28 runs to win off the final five balls. Rinku put on a power-hitting display for Yash Dayal and helped his side win.

Again on Sunday (June 25), during the #AskSRK session on Twitter, when a fan asked the Bollywood King to say one word for KKR ka Baccha Rinku Singh, he gave an epic response, which is now going viral on the internet.

During the #AskSRK session, Twitter User @Ariyen34 asked King Khan, "One word about KKR KA BACCHAAAAA Rinku Singh? #AskSRK @iamsrk" to which Shah Rukh replied, "Rinku is Badapppp!! Not bacha a!!", SRK replied.

Check Tweet: