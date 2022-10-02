Rinky Singh, Venkatesh Iyer Take Part In Durga Puja In Kolkata

Kolkata: Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) newly appointed head coach Chandrakant Pandit, along with players Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer, recently took part in Durga Pujo celebrations in the city.

The trio enjoyed the festivities across the city as they visited the glorious pandals in the city, seeking blessings and greeting their fans.

“What better occasion than the auspicious Durga puja to begin my journey with Kolkata and KKR. The love and passion this city has for our team is incomparable. I hope to continue the marvellous legacy they have built over the years and keep giving our fans more reasons to celebrate.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the vibrant Durga pujo festivities in this beautiful city with its people, our players from the KKR team, and our fans here. It has been a great experience, and I look forward to visiting again soon,” said Pandit on his first visit to Kolkata since his appointment as the KKR head coach.

Rinku, who has been with KKR since 2018, said, “I have come to Kolkata during the IPL, and it’s my second time here during Durga Pujo. The energy of the city and the festivities is simply incredible.”

“Durga pujo is truly the best time of the year to come to Kolkata and enjoy the biggest festival with the people here and feel all the love from the fans. It felt like coming home, and I can’t wait for IPL to return to this spectacular city.”

Venkatesh, who made his debut for India in ODIs and T20I on the back of a fantastic time with KKR in second half of IPL 2021, remarked, “Visiting Kolkata during Durga Pujo has always been a wish, but getting to do the same, while being a part of KKR added to the experience! It was overwhelming to get such a warm welcome by our loving KKR fans.”

“We had a wonderful time enjoying the festivities around the city, visiting pandals, seeking blessings and having some great food. it was an unforgettable experience for me and I truly cherished it.”

KKR will be seen gearing up for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) coming up in 2023 under Chandrakant Pandit, one of the most celebrated coaches in domestic cricket after guiding Madhya Pradesh to winning the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 title. He was appointed as the head coach for KKR in August this year.