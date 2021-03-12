Rishabh Pant did it again! This time the bowler was different and the format. It was with the white-ball and the bowler was Jofra Archer. With India reeling at 18 for two in the fifth over of the first T20I at Motera, Pant attempted a reverse-sweep off Jofra Archer. He got the connection right and it sailed over the boundary ropes for a six and left the English pacer stunned. Pant premeditates the shot in a bid to throw Archer off his length and hits it all the way over the third man.

The young dasher had done something similar to James Anderson in the Test match series.

Here is the shot:

Pant’s adventurous stay did not last long as he perished for 21 off 23 balls. His innings comprised of two fours and a six. Just when he looked to get set, he departed leaving the side in more disarray.

At the time of filing the copy, India was looking down the barrel at 58 for four in the twelfth over. Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya are in the middle and trying to rebuild. It would be interesting to see how Hardik plays as he is playing on Indian soil after a long time. For Iyer as well, this would be an important knock considering Suryakumar Yadav is waiting in the wings.