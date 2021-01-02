Indian fan Navaldeep Singh who initially claimed that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant hugged him when he came to know about the kind gesture, now says that nothing of that sort ever happened. It started when a video surfaced on the internet where top Indian cricketers could be seen having a meal together in Melbourne after the Boxing Day Test. Without informing the cricketers, the die-hard Indian fan paid the bill of the restaurant and shared the image of it on his Twitter handle.

Now, that the news has stirred controversy as the Indian players breached the bio-security bubble – the fan says it was ‘miscommunication’ and nothing more.

His clarification read: “Clarification – Pant never hugged me it was all said in excitement we maintained social distance all thru:) Apologies for miscommunication

According to The Age, the BCCI launched an investigation after a possible Bio-Bubble breach by Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw yesterday when they met a fan.

In the video posted by the fan, the Indian players are not wearing masks and are also not maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team would be leaving for Sydney on January 4 where the New Year Test is scheduled to take place. With the four-match Test series locked at 1-1, the third Test is poised to be a cracker.

With Rohit Sharma back in the side as vice-captain, a few changes are on the cards. After winning the trust of the management and fans, T. Natarajan is in line for a Test match debut.

The third Test starts on January 7.