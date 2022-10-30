Rishabh Pant Comes In To Replace Dinesh Karthik Mid-Match, Watch Video & Memes
Rishabh Pant hasn't featured in the playing XI of the Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 so far. Veteran Dinesh Karthik has played all three matches of the tournament. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant hasn’t featured in the playing XI of the Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 so far. Veteran Dinesh Karthik has played all three matches of the tournament in Australia. However, cricket fans saw Rishabh Pant with wicket-keeping gloves on Sunday in the game against South Africa.

Regular wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik got injured while trying to catch a ball during the match. He went off the ground and Rishabh Pant had to come into the ground as his replacement. He did a good job, but the Indian cricket team lost the match by five wickets.

This is India’s first defeat in the ongoing tournament and they will look to bounce back in the tournament. India had defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and Netherlands before facing a defeat against South Africa.

Cricket fans were really happy to see Rishabh Pant in action once again and reacted on social media as well. See reactions: