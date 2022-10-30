New Delhi: Rishabh Pant hasn’t featured in the playing XI of the Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 so far. Veteran Dinesh Karthik has played all three matches of the tournament in Australia. However, cricket fans saw Rishabh Pant with wicket-keeping gloves on Sunday in the game against South Africa.

Regular wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik got injured while trying to catch a ball during the match. He went off the ground and Rishabh Pant had to come into the ground as his replacement. He did a good job, but the Indian cricket team lost the match by five wickets.

This is India’s first defeat in the ongoing tournament and they will look to bounce back in the tournament. India had defeated arch-rivals Pakistan and Netherlands before facing a defeat against South Africa.

Cricket fans were really happy to see Rishabh Pant in action once again and reacted on social media as well. See reactions:

Rishabh Pant entering as keeper substitute pic.twitter.com/0Gl7yikwqx Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 30, 2022

Rishabh Pant since Dinesh Karthik came in India’s playing XI- pic.twitter.com/JJwuTrxP3h -Vines (@trilochann45) October 30, 2022

Breaking: Rohit Sharma after realising heavy hate on Twitter for missing out Rishabh Pant for KL Rahul, brings Pant in during the last 5 Overs of the game to pacify #TeamIndia fans.#RishabhPant #INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) October 30, 2022