India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant became the toast of the nation after he played one of the most memorable knocks on foreign soil to clinch a historic series win against Australia. Shutting down all the criticism around his keeping skills, Pant played a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 89 to hand Australia their first defeat at the iconic The Gabba in 32 years. After coming back to the country, Pant has asked for few suggestions as he revealed that ever since he came back home from the Australia tour, his family is urging him to buy a new home.

The 23-year-old posted a Tweet from his official account saying, “Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao [Ever since I came back home from Australia, my parents are telling me to get a new house. Will Gurgaon be alright? If there are any other options, please suggest].” Responding to Pant’s Tweet, thousands of fans flooded the social media platform with hilarious responses. Some users also urged him to shift to cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Naya Raipur, Noida, Kanpur, Muzaffarpur and so on.

Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao. Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 28, 2021

Gabba ka possession mil gaya? Badiya rahega. Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 28, 2021

Only salah my middle class mind can give you is ki agar ghar Delhi-NCR me le rahe ho to metro station ke pass hi lena! Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) January 28, 2021

greater noida aaja bhai , sasta milega yahan aur airport bhi aa raha hai.. 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) January 28, 2021

Next 10 years aap 250 din cricket kheloge. Buy a plane with special bedrooms for family members like Air Force 1 , Sab jagah airport main hi parking milegi 🙂 Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 28, 2021

Jodhpur me Le Lo Salman bhai se mulakat hoti rahegi Anand Thakur (@iamakt27) January 28, 2021

Race course aur golf course ke bich mein ek bungalow chahiye aur usme ek private talav bhi chahiye jisme waterproof machhliya honi chahiye sl..saath mein ek private stadium aur ek multiplex picture dekhne ke liye 🙂 AKKIAN P.K.S. (@PrasantKuSaman1) January 28, 2021

I can guarantee that even kohli and rohit doesnt have guts to ask this question on twitter🤣 Prana (@Prana30060168) January 28, 2021

aap ghaziabad aajao aapki personality se bhi match karega Kay (@hoekayyyyy) January 28, 2021

Recently after coming back from Down Under, Pant was spotted with his idol and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. Dhoni’s wife posted the photo on Instagram, where the trio can be seen having a good time, with Dhoni wearing a green-coloured party hat.

On Wednesday, Pant was nominated for the newly-introduced Player of the Month awards by the International Cricket Council. Apart from him, India’s senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, and pacer T Natarajan are also in the fray.

India’s next assignment will begin against England on February 5. Both teams will play a four-match Test series which will be followed by three-match ODIs and five T20Is.