Young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant poor show came under the scanner after he did not have a good Test series against New Zealand amassing merely 60 runs in four outings and skipper Virat Kohli admitted that he has got ”lot of chances” after the seven-wicket defeat in the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch but also said that the team is not looking to try someone else as he cannot be singled out for the collective failure.

“…we have given him (Pant) a lot of chances in the home season as well starting from Australia. Then he was not playing for a bit. In turn, he really worked hard on himself,” Kohli came to Pant’s defence after the series here.

“You need to figure out when is the right time to give someone else a chance. If you push people too early, they can lose confidence,” he added.

“…collectively, we didn’t perform. I don’t believe in singling him out. We take the hit together as a group whether it’s the batting group or as a team.”

Kohli also said that he believes no one is taking their spots for granted as the culture of the team doesn’t allow anyone to think on those lines.

“I don’t see anyone taking his place for granted in this team. That’s the culture we have set. People are told to take responsibilities and work hard. Whether it happens or not is a different thing. Then you can have a conversation with the players,” he added.

“But no one has come here thinking I am going to play every game or I am indispensable,” he added in no uncertain terms.

Despite the whitewash, India stays at the top of the table in the ICC World Test Championship with 360 points. New Zealand, on the other hand, has moved on to the third spot with 180 points.