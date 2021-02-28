Former India cricketer Farokh Engineer heaped huge praise on Rishabh Pant for working hard on his flaws regarding wicketkeeping. Engineer, who often criticized Pant’s wicketkeeping skills in the past, claims that the southpaw is vastly improved.

In the ongoing Test series against England, Pant has impressed many with his work behind stumps. Pant has been picked over more experienced Wriddhiman Saha in the series so far for his batting abilities. The southpaw has grabbed the opportunity and has shown excellent growth in his wicketkeeping skills.

Farokh said Pant has practiced hard like former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He also said that the southpaw reminds him of himself from the younger days.

“Rishabh Pant reminds me of my younger days. He has vastly improved. He originally had some technical flaws. But he’s practiced hard like MS Dhoni. When he came on the scene, he wasn’t a great keeper. But he practiced and worked on his mistakes,” Engineer told SportsKeeda in an interview.

The former India wicketkeeper-batsman further hailed Pant’s balance and timing with the bat which made him a good cricketer.

“Rishabh has a wonderful eye. A wonderful sense of balance and timing. These are the three ingredients for a wicket-keeper or a good cricketer.”

“Rishabh Pant will be successful at whatever sport he plays. Because once you have a sense of timing, balance and anticipation you can play any sport. Wicket-keeping certainly needs these three things, and Rishabh Pant has all of them.”

Pant has recently been named the ICC Player of the Month for his exploits during the Australia tour with the bat. He also returned to India’s limited-overs set-up as he has named in the squad for the five-match T20I series.

Meanwhile, Pant will once again don the role of gloveman in the fourth Test against England which will begin on March 4. The final Test will be very crucial for India to seal the place in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.