New Delhi: Former Australia pacer Brett Lee is one of the best pacers to have ever played the game. The Australian stalwart during his prime was known for his searing pace and rattled the best batting lineups. Lee bowled to some of the greatest batters in history like Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Jacques Kallis, among others. Lee’s rivalry with Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar was the one fans eagerly waited for when India clashed with Australia.

Brett Lee was recently asked about a current player whom he would like to bowl if given an opportunity to which ‘Binga’ said that he finds Rishabh Pant very exciting and would love to bowl against him. During an interaction with the Sportsbet.io, Lee said that Pant is very unorthodox and can manipulate shots thus it will be very interesting to have a bowl at Pant.

“I had the pleasure to play against the older generation of Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, and Virat Kolhi, at the start of his career. I think someone like Rishabh Pant would be very exciting to bowl to. He’s pretty nifty, walks around the crease, is very aggressive, and is the one guy I’d like to challenge myself against. I’ve had the pleasure to meet him a few times, and he’s pretty unorthodox, which would make it very hard to bowl him to,” remarked Brett Lee.

Meanwhile, Brett Lee will next be seen in the upcoming edition of Legends League Cricket, set to be played in September-October. Pant, on the other hand, is with the Indian team for the Asia Cup, which will get underway on August 27. India will play their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.