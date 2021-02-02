Flamboyant India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been shortlisted amongst the three players for the inaugural ICC Player of the Month Awards. The International Cricket Council named the nominees on Tuesday and announced that the voting has been opened for the fans.

The other two players on the list are England Test captain Joe Root and veteran Ireland batsman Paul Stirling.

Pant was in phenomenal form last month during the Australia tour as he played two crucial knocks during the Australia tour. The southpaw played a crucial knock of 97 runs in the second innings of the Sydney Test as India managed to draw the match. While he slammed unbeaten 89 runs in the second innings of the Brisbane Test which helped India to breach Australia’s fortress The Gabba and scripted a historic Test series win

The other nominee Joe Root slammed 228 and 186 in the Test series against Sri Lanka and led his team to a 2-0 victory. The third nominee in the category, Ireland’s Paul Stirling played two ODIs against UAE and three ODIs against Afghanistan, where he scored three centuries.

Meanwhile, Diana Baig of Pakistan, South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail and her compatriot all-rounder Marizanne Kapp have found a place in the women’s category. Baig played three ODIs and two T20Is against South Africa, where she led the wicket-takers with nine wickets in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The ICC on January 27 had announced the introduction of the ‘ICC Player of the Month’ awards to recognize and celebrate the best performances of both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

The three nominees for each of the categories are shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the period of that month (the first to the last day of each calendar month).

This shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world.

ICC Voting Academy:

Afghanistan: Hameed Qayoomi and Javed Hamim, Australia: Adam Collins and Lisa Sthalekar, Bangladesh: Tarek Mahmoud and Mohammad Isam, England: Kalika Mehta and Claire Taylor, Ireland: Ian Callender and Isobel Joyce, India: Mona Parthsarathi and VVS Laxman, New Zealand: Mark Geenty and John Wright, Pakistan: Sohail Imran and Ramiz Raja, South Africa: Firdose Moonda and Jonty Rhodes, Sri Lanka: Champika Fernando and Russel Arnold, West Indies: Ian Bishop and Andy Roberts, Zimbabwe: Tristan Holme and Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Others: AKS Satish and Preston Mommsen