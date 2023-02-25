Sourav Ganguly Lists 5 Players Who'll Make Big Name For Themselves In IPL, But Leaves Sanju Samson Out - WATCH

Updated: February 25, 2023 11:42 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Saurav Ganguly picked five Indian players who, according to him, will make a big name for themselves in the years to come in the Indian Premiere League. Former BCCI captain surprisingly excluded players like Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals), Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians), and Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) from the list.

Sanju Samson and Shreys Iyers are regular players playing in the IPL for quite sometimes now, on the other hand irrespective of score double century in the ODI format Ishan Kishan could not make it to the list. While Samson and Iyer lead the RR and KKR, Ishan was the leading run-scorer for MI in the IPL last year.

Five youngsters that Ganguly picked that he believes will make a big name include the Delhi Capitals duo of Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill, and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik.

Apart from these 5 players he also included Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav and gave him a special mention. Though he agreed that, The-32-year-old is not too young but he presumes that he will make his big name.

After naming Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, and Umran Malik, Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who was part of the show asked his former captain, "Dad, how about Shubman Gill?"

Ganguly immediately added him to the list and said, "Yes exactly, that's the name which slipped my mind. But I think my fifth player would be Shubman Gill. So, it's Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Surya probably heads the list, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill."

 

