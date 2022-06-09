Lucky Midas: India Come Full Circle As Rishabh Pant Starts From Where It All Began For MS Dhoni As Captain

Indian cricket has come a full circle as wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is all set to make his debut as captain of India against South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series scheduled to start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday, 9th of June – the same place from where former India captain MS Dhoni started off his journey as the Test captain of the national team in the series against Australia.

Dhoni took over the Indian team after Anil Kumble’s retirement in the series against Australia in 2008 that India went on to win. The third Test was played in Delhi and the stadium back then was known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium – later changed to Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ironically, Pant first came to the national capital in the same year as a boy with a desire to grasp cricketing knowledge. 12 years later, Pant, 24, has now been handed the captaincy albeit in T20Is.

“I haven’t digested this much yet. I was informed about captaining the team an hour ago. But I am happy that Mahi bhai got his (Test) captaincy here. But at the same time, not thinking too much and just trying to make most out of my opportunities.”

After the conference ended, Pant was quick to join the team for a range hitting session on the side wicket in the stadium. Some shots oozed elegance while some didn’t go the distance. But, if one goes by his words, expect Pant to take everything in his stride and make the most out of the chances he gets as a batter and an unexpected leader.