Will wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant be punished for violating bio-security guidelines put in place for the safety of players of both sides? Following the historic triumph at Melbourne, Indian cricketers went out for a meal. The bill was paid by a die-hard Indian fan - who also posted the video on his Twitter account. <p></p> <p></p>In the Twitter thread, the Indian fan named Navaldeep Singh, revealed how Pant hugged him after he came to know of the heartwarming gesture. Singh paid a $118 dollar bill and also shared an image of the bill which proves the authenticity of the incident. <p></p> <p></p>The fan also revealed how the players and Rohit Sharma reacted after getting to know of the heartwarming gesture. <p></p> <p></p>In the thread, he said:"When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai :) mja aa gya yaar #blessed." <p></p> <p></p>"Pant to my wife before leaving - Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch," he further wrote before closing the thread. <p></p> <p></p>Cricket Australia's strict bio-security guidelines state that players can go out for a meal, provided they ensure they sit only in outdoor areas, however, the footage that has surfaced on social space appears to show the cricketers sitting indoors without masks. <p></p> <p></p>At the end of the day, it's a matter for the BCCI, but according to reports, it's understood CA was also looking at the matter. <p></p> <p></p>Not long back, Brisbane Heat players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence were penalised with a $10,000 each ($4000 suspended) fine after being snapped taking a selfie with a fan in Canberra and hopping in a taxi. <p></p> <p></p>The incident involving the Indian stars would not have generated so much talk had it been during normal times. But, with the pandemic, the dynamics has changed. <p></p> <p></p>The Pink Test starts on January 7 and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash with the series leveled.