Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina Hit The Nets to Get Back in The Groove

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and veteran batsman Suresh Raina hit the nets on Monday in their bid to stay in the groove amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has pushed competitive cricket in the country to the backwaters. Raina posted a video on Instagram where he is seen knocking the ball around along with Pant. <p></p> <p></p>"Let's start the day @rishabpant," 2011 ODI World Cup winner Raina said in the post and in another post added: "Work hard, Never Give Up &amp; Get rewarded." <p></p> <p></p>White-ball specialist Raina, 33, last played for India in 2018 in England and has since then not found a place in the team. <p></p> <p></p>Pant, meanwhile, is set to take over from M.S. Dhoni as India's first choice stumper across formats after the legendary former captain calls it a day from international cricket. <p></p> <p></p>The 22-year old has come under criticism for his inconsistent displays and will have a point to prove when cricket resumes. <p></p> <p></p>Recently, premier Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan said Pant has all the shots in the book and it is not easy to bowl to batsmen like him. <p></p> <p></p>"I have played with him at the U-19 level and he was always explosive," No. 1 ranked T20 bowler Rashid said during an Instagram Live chat with India leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. <p></p> <p></p>"He has every shot in the book. It becomes difficult to bowl to batsmen who have all the shots in the book," said the 21-year old Rashid.