Australia head coach Justin Langer lavished huge praise on Team India after it’s historic 2-1 Test series win Down Under. The visitors breached Australia’s fortress Gabba and beat them by 3 wickets to clinch the series for back to back time on Australian soil.

The series defeat is an en eye-opener for Australia who were the firm favourites to win it after a massive victory in the opening Test match.

Langer claims ‘never ever, ever underestimate the Indians’ after the loss and said that it will hurt them big time.

“It was an incredible Test series and in the end, there is always a winner or a loser. Today Test cricket is the winner. It’s gonna hurt us big time. India deserved full credit. They have been outstanding but we have learnt lessons from it,” Langer told Channel 7.

“First, you can never take anything for granted, second never ever, ever underestimate the Indians. There are 1.5 billions Indians and if you play in that first eleven you got to be really tough, don’t you?”

“I can’t compliment India enough. They haven’t gone away after that first Test match which we won in three days, bowled them out for 30 odd. For them to fight back like they did is amazing, credit to them. The big lesson for us is that you can’t take anything for granted. India never got away,” he said.

The 50-year-old further heaped huge praise on Pant and said his fearless 89* runs innings reminded him of Ben Stokes’ heroics in Headingley Test during 2019 Ashes.

“It was an amazing effort. (Rishabh) Pant’s innings somewhat reminded me of Ben Stokes’ innings in Headingley actually. He came in, he was almost fearless and he will be lauded because of it. It was an unbelievable innings,” Langer said in his praise of the Indian wicket-keeper batsman.

He also talked about how the young India pace attack kept Australia under pressure throughout the series.

“I thought young (Shubman) Gill (91) batted very well. Their young bowling attack kept us under pressure throughout the match and as I said India deserve full credit.”

The Australia head coach further said Australia pace attack comprising of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc, fought hard throughout the series.

“…from our point of view, we had the same four bowlers (Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc) who have gone hard, they have stood up and they have worked so hard but unfortunately we didn’t get over the line today.

“I am proud of the way those four guys fought so hard,” he signed off.