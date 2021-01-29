Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour heaped huge praise on flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and called him a match-winner. Pant impressed everyone with his batting during the Australia tour as he played a monumental role in the historic series win Down Under. <p></p> <p></p>Pant scored an unbeaten 89 runs in the second innings of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane as Australia suffered their first-ever defeat in that venue after 32 years. <p></p> <p></p>Rathour said Pant is an exceptional player and his role in the Indian team will be extremely important going ahead. <p></p> <p></p>"His role will be extremely important going ahead. We have always believed that he is one of the exceptional players," Rathour said in an interview with Hindustan Times. <p></p> <p></p>Pant was dropped from the limited-overs squad for the Australia tour after strings of poor performances but he bounced back with solid performances in the red-ball cricket to prove his value. <p></p> <p></p>"He had a tough time last year or so. But he has been working hard, training hard. We all believed (that) on his day, he is a match-winner. In the last two games, he proved that. Being a left-hander is definitely an advantage (for the team). <p></p> <p></p>The southpaw also played a crucial 97-run knock in the second innings of the Sydney Test as India managed to draw the game to keep their hopes alive in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. <p></p> <p></p>However, Rathour said that the decision of including Pant in the playing XI as a pure batsman will be taken on a particular day according to the situation. <p></p> <p></p>"As far as his entering the XI (purely) as a batsman, the decision will be taken on that particular day when the question arises," Rathour said. <p></p> <p></p>Pant has been included in the squad for the first two Tests of four-match series against England which is scheduled to start from February 5.