Ritika Sajdeh Posts Adorable Wedding Wish For Rohit Sharma: Watch

Mumbai: India skipper Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh posted an adorable wedding wish for hubby on their seventh wedding anniversary. Ritika took to Instagram and penned down beautiful note along with a series of pictures. Rohit and Ritika tied the knot on December 13th in Mumbai in 2015 after dating for a few years. She has been a constant support to Rohit during his ups and downs. The couple also has a beautiful daughter Samaira.

“Happy 7 baby Here’s to a lifetime of laughing, making fun of each other, finding tv shows to watch together, figuring out this whole parenting thing together and riding the waves both literally and figuratively together

Meanwhile, Rohit is currently in Mumbai, away from team India, who is in Bangladesh for a two match Test series. Rohit was ruled out of the 1st Test after picking up a thumb injury during the second ODI. Rohit’s availability is also uncertain for the second Test in Dhaka from December 22.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul has been named the skipper of the side.