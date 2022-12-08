Ritika Sajdeh Posts Emotional Note For Rohit Sharma After Heroic Knock In 2nd ODI vs BAN

New Delhi: Team India is going through a rough run in international cricket. After a semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup, they lost the ODI series against New Zealand. Things got worse for the when in blue as they lost the ODI series to Bangladesh.

The team is 0-2 down in the series with one game to play. Team India has been marred by injuries in the recent few months. India couldn’t play their best team for the T20 World Cup and the following series as key players Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were out due to injuries. Even in the ongoing series against Bangladesh, injuries have dented India’s chances. Team India will be without Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen in the final ODI.

Rohit picked up an injury while fielding during the first inning of the second ODI. Rohit didn’t open the inning for India and batted at nine, scoring 51 off 28 and almost pulling off a heist. However, Rohit’s valiant knock went in vain as Bangladesh won the match by 5 runs.

Meanwhile, post Rohit’s heroic knock, Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh posted an emotional note for her husband. Ritika posted an Instagram story and wrote, “I love you and I am so proud of the man you are. To go out like that and do that.”