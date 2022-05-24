Riyan Parag was hilarious trolled on Twitter after he ran himself out in the last ball of the final over, courtesy Ravi Ashwin who didn’t respond to his call for a single in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Parag wanted the strike, knowing that it would be called a wide but Ashwin was not interested at all that resulted in both batters stranded in the same end. Parag was visibly upset and had possibly asked Ashwin why he didn’t run on his way back to the dressing room.

Twitter saw the funny side of it and came up with hilarious reactions to the incident:

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand reached a competitive total of 188 for 6 riding on Jos Buttler 89 off 56 balls and would like to feel that they have the upper hand for a place in the final of IPL 2022.