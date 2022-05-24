Riyan Parag was hilarious trolled on Twitter after he ran himself out in the last ball of the final over, courtesy Ravi Ashwin who didn’t respond to his call for a single in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Parag wanted the strike, knowing that it would be called a wide but Ashwin was not interested at all that resulted in both batters stranded in the same end. Parag was visibly upset and had possibly asked Ashwin why he didn’t run on his way back to the dressing room.

Twitter saw the funny side of it and came up with hilarious reactions to the incident:

No offense but riyan parag is the most immature youngster in the ipl according to me I’m sorry Jenga (@toohotasummer) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag has the attitude of Virat Kohli and the skill of Riyan Parag. Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 24, 2022

Ashwin humiliated Riyan Parag in the middle of the pitch 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/daBoH71heb ` (@FourOverthrows) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag is somehow even more irritating than Krunal Pandya. #CSKvRR Aisharya (@imaisharya) May 20, 2022

Lmao Ashwin consider himself as better Batsman than Riyan parag 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iJqdtB6XXt ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 24, 2022

Finished off Riyan Parag in style 🤣🤣 https://t.co/FOPMUHHm5s Anurag (@Cricworld73) May 24, 2022

riyan parag wanting the strike like he is better batsman than ashwin😭#IPL2022 #RRvsGT #IPLplayoffs Nipun (@Nipun54790788) May 24, 2022

Riyan parag is such a duffer 🦋 (@_thesenorita_) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag in RR pic.twitter.com/bJCOLlNny1 Rakesh (@rakcq) May 24, 2022

Riyan Parag has absolutely ridiculous attitude towards the game. He portrays himself way way higher in unnecessary activities and delivers so below average performances. Don’t see him getting anywhere near India cap.#RRvsGT Arpit Raha (@arpitraha) May 24, 2022

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand reached a competitive total of 188 for 6 riding on Jos Buttler 89 off 56 balls and would like to feel that they have the upper hand for a place in the final of IPL 2022.