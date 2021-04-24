Rajasthan Royals young sensation Riyan Parag has impressed with his fielding. Parag was in action once again against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League. The youngster from Guwahati made a difficult catch look relatively easy when he took Rahul Tripathi’s catch. It was a crucial wicket for Rajasthan Royals as Tripathi was well-settled as he had scored 36 runs.

After taking the catch, Parag came up with a unique selfie celebration with his teammate Rahul Tewatia. Parag took another catch of Pat Cummins and this time Rahul Tewatia celebrated the dismissal in the same manner as the duo had done previously.

Watch the unique selfie celebration here:

https://twitter.com/AsmiThakkar/status/1385985444354007041?s=20