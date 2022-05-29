Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Final: Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag once again found himself at the receiving end of Twitter’s wrath after he failed to make an impact with the bat in hand as his team only managed to score 130 for 9 against Gujarat Titans at the end of their allotted 20 overs. Parag was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami of the last ball of the 20th over as Royals struggled to get going in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Riyan Parag’s Failure With the Bat in IPL 2022 Final:

Riyan parag’s career after IPL pic.twitter.com/ZlocNA3rHl

Div🦁 (@div_yumm) May 29, 2022

Trent Boult + Obed McCoy – 19(12) with 2 sixes Riyan Parag – 15(15) with one four I still don’t know his role in the team mister t-man (@techsaturation) May 29, 2022

Riyan Parag didn’t take a single of the 1st bowl of shami and also hits a six but honestly im still wondering what is riyan specialised in ??? Feel obed mccoy was more capable of hitting sixes than Riyan Riyan 15ball 15runs n then bowled by shami 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ @rajasthanroyals Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) May 29, 2022

Dhoni’s style & attitude suits only legendary players like Dhoni. It doesn’t suit Riyan Parag kind of players. He has the ego of a king. No wonder there are so many trolls on him! #riyanparag #RR idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) May 29, 2022

I don’t know how come Riyan Parag got to play all the matches this season Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) May 29, 2022

Riyan parag thinks he is MS Dhoni….plays like pan parag #riyanparag Happy🌐 (@Happie_man) May 29, 2022

Royals were desperate for quick runs in the last couple of overs but kept losing wickets at regular intervals.