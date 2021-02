RJS vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Rajasthan vs Mumbai at 9 AM IST February 27 Friday

RJS vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Raj

RJS vs MUM Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Rajasthan vs Mumbai at 9 AM IST February 27 Friday:

TOSS: The Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD toss between Rajasthan vs Mumbai will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Time: 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Jaipur

Wicketkeeper: Aditya Tare

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Arjit Gupta

All-Rounders: Prashant Solanki, Shivam Dube, Mahipal Lomror

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ajayraj Singh

Likely 11

Rajasthan: Bharat Sharma, Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ashok Menaria (c), Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Atharva Ankolekar, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sujit Nayak, Arjun Tendulkar

SQUADS

Rajasthan (RJS): Ashok Menaria (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Rajat Choudhary, Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Bharat Sharma

Mumbai (MUM): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Atharva Ankolekar, Prathamesh Dake, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Sufiyan Shaikh, Aditya Tare (wk), Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Shubham Ranjane, Hardik Tamore, Arjun Tendulkar

