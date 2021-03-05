Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the years to fire India Legends to a win over their Bangladeshi counterparts in the Road Safety World Series 2021 opener in Raipur on Friday. India won the match by 10 wickets as Tendulkar, Sehwag took the hosts over the line in 61 balls.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh could not post a challenging total as India restricted them to 109 in 19.4 overs. Opener Nazimuddin was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 49 off 33 balls. It was so bad that apart from Nazimuddin, only Javed Omar and Rain Saleh were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.

For India, Pragyan Ojha, Yuvraj Singh, and Vinay Kumar were the pick of the bowlers as they took two wickets apiece, while Yusuf Pathan and Manpreet Gony chipped in with a solitary wicket.

Chasing 110 to win, it was carnage as Sehwag smashed from the world go. The former India allrounder hit a whirlwind 80 off 35 balls. His innings comprised of 10 boundaries and five sixes while Tendulkar scored a sedate 33 off 26 balls with five boundaries. Fans started screaming ‘Sachin, Sachin’, when the master blaster was on song along with his partner-in-crime. Fans could not hold on to their emotions in Raipur.

India is currently at the top of the points table and is followed by Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends with 2 points each.

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur would be the venue for all Road Safety World Series 2021 matches.