Road Safety World Series, India vs West Indies Live Streaming

It will be a treat for fans when legends from the past – Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara would lock horns against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday for the Road Safety World Series opener when India take on West Indies. The Road Safety World Series Ind vs WI live game will commence at 7:00 PM.

India will feature yesteryear stars Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh among other stars, while the West Indies side will comprise of Lara, Samuel Badree, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Tino Best.

Ready for the clash of the titans? @Sachin_rt‘s stylish cover drive or @BrianLara‘s powerful pull shot, whose game will dominate the @RSWorldSeries opener on March 7? Which legend will score maximum runs? #YehJungHaiLegendary🏏 #UnacademyRSWorldSeries #RoadSafety #RaveeGaekwad pic.twitter.com/6sglgQ0OO7 Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) February 24, 2020

Ind Legends WI Legends Live streaming details

All matches of the Road Safety World Series will be telecasted live on Colors Cineplex and Colors Kannada Cinema at 7:00 PM IST. The India Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series match can be also streamed online on VOOT and JIO TV.

India squad for Road Safety World Series

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Abey Kuruvilla, Sameer Dighe, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan.

West Indies squad for Road Safety World Series

Brian Lara, Samuel Badree, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Ricardo Powell, Tino Best, Suleiman Benn, Pedro Collins, Dinanath Ramnarine, Danza Hyatt, Ridley Jacobs, Carl Hooper, Adam Sanford, Daren Ganga.