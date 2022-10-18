New Delhi: Roger Binny has officially replaced Sourav Ganguly as the new BCCI President. The 1983 World Cup winning-member will serve as the 36th BCCI president. As per the reports, the decision was unopposed and everyone voted in favor of Roger Binny. Meanwhile, Jay Shah would continue to serve as the BCCI secretary.

The other BCCI office bearers who were elected unanimously alongside BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah included Ashish Shelar (treasurer), Rajeev Shukla (vice-president), and Devajit Saikia (joint secretary).

There were lots of controversies behind the exit of Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president. However, Arun Dhumal did try to clear the air on the matter and told that no one said anything against the former Indian skipper. The former treasurer would now take up the role of the new IPL Chairman.

The election for remaining office bearers turned out to be a mere formality as everyone got elected unopposed. Although, the members are yet to decide on their ICC chair, whether to fill in a new candidate or go with the incumbent Greg Barclay for a second term.

The final date for filing the nomination of the ICC chair has been kept at October 20. We would get a clear picture real soon. The former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin said that the board would decide soon on the matter of the ICC Chairman.

The BCCI presidential election finally coming to an end with Roger Binny coming out as the new BCCI president unopposed. However, the speculations around Ganguly to stand for the ICC Chairman position are still high.