Watch: Roger Federer Fulfills His Promise, Plays Tennis With Young Player After 5 Years

New Delhi: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is a fan favourite on and off the court. He plays with certain panache on the court and the fans like him for his humility as well. In a recent viral video, Roger Federer once again showed his humble nature as he kept a five-year-old promise and played tennis with a young player in Switzerland.

During a press conference five years ago, young Izyan Ahmad, nickname Zizou, had asked Roger Federer, “Can you please continue to play for eight, nine years so that I can play you when I go pro?” Federer replied with a “Yes”. “Is that a promise?” Ahmad again asked. “Pinky promise,” the smiling Swiss said.

After five years, Roger Federer fulfilled the dream of the young player as he played tennis with him in Zurich, Switzerland. Zizou is a player himself now and he was brought to Zurich for training but it was a plan of the swiss tennis legend so he could fulfil the wish of the young men.

In the video shared by Roger Federer, it can be seen that Zizou arrived on the court for training. Before the start of the training, an employee of the club asked him if he would like a selfie with the manager, who was a big fan of Zizou. The young player was surprised by the special treatment.

He then went to the court and suddenly people started cheering for him. Soon, he realised that Roger Federer is joining him on the court. Zizou was happy with the treatment and played tennis with Roger Federer.