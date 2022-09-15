Roger Federer Set To Retire After Laver Cup, Leaves Twitter In Tears

New Delhi: Roger Federer on Thursday took to Twitter to announce his retirement, bringing an end to a career that lasted for more than two decades. The former World No 1 will retire from professional tennis after the conclusion of of the Laver Cup 2022. “Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you,” Federer said in a video uploaded on social media.

“Laver cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or in the tour,” he further added.

The former World No 1 thanked his wife Mirka and said, “She had warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even whole over 8-months pregnant and has endured by goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years,”

“I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacity and limit. I am 41 years old and have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me generously more than I ever would have dreamt and I must recognise when I have to end my competitive career. I will play more tennis, of course, but not in Grand Slams and in tour. It’s a bitter-sweet decision,” the 41-year-old reflected back on his career.

Here’s how Twitter Reacted To Roger Federer’s Retirement:

you are the GOAT, for the artistry you have brought to tennis is beyond compare. Your beautiful soul is also without parallel. You will shine forever, on and off the court, and we will always bask in your glory https://t.co/A0tIC6tvk1 talha bin hamid (@talhamid) September 15, 2022

Thank you Roger. You are an inspiration to many. Because of you , many started to hold a tennis racquet. You are a true legend and GOAT. Thank you ?? neeraj singh (@neeraj_ait) September 15, 2022

Roger, I am in tears right now. We’ve been close friends for 17 tears (we met once at a Nike event in London in 2005). You have been a commercial inspiration to me and have pushed the limits of tennis sponsorship to levels no one thought possible. 1/2 Martin Cockshaw ?? ? ?? #FBPE (@martincockshaw) September 15, 2022

As a Nadal fan, I want to say thank you for the most beautiful rivalry. I admit at times, I hated you, but only because you made Rafa fight so hard. But ultimately you brought so much to tennis, and you and your achievements will never be forgotten. I wish you all the very best. Wall2WallBlueSky?? (@Wall2Sky) September 15, 2022

Roger, your numbers are absolutely ridiculous, but above all you raised the game to an art. Truly unique. Without a doubt you cannot leave tennis. Tennis cannot leave you either. So I’m sure we will see you around. Ivan Werning (@IvanWerning) September 15, 2022

Miss you..Roger your better than Nadal .. Dany?? (@Dany_koppolu) September 15, 2022

Federer will always be remembered as one of the greatest tennis players to have walked the court.