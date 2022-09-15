Roger Federer Set To Retire After Laver Cup, Leaves Twitter In Tears
New Delhi: Roger Federer on Thursday took to Twitter to announce his retirement, bringing an end to a career that lasted for more than two decades. The former World No 1 will retire from professional tennis after the conclusion of of the Laver Cup 2022. “Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you,” Federer said in a video uploaded on social media.

“Laver cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or in the tour,” he further added.

The former World No 1 thanked his wife Mirka and said, “She had warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even whole over 8-months pregnant and has endured by goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years,”

“I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacity and limit. I am 41 years old and have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me generously more than I ever would have dreamt and I must recognise when I have to end my competitive career. I will play more tennis, of course, but not in Grand Slams and in tour. It’s a bitter-sweet decision,” the 41-year-old reflected back on his career.

Here’s how Twitter Reacted To Roger Federer’s Retirement:

Federer will always be remembered as one of the greatest tennis players to have walked the court.