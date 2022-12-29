New Delhi: 2022 was a memorable year for sports fans around the world. After a gap of two years, they finally managed to go out and watch their favourite teams and players in action live on the field. While there were many highs and lows on the field during the course of the year, there were times when the entire sports fraternity shed tears because of some legends bidding goodbye to the sport. Here’s a list of seven such popular players who announced retirement in 2022:

Roger Federer: Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement in 2022. He played his final match in the Laver Cup where he shared the stage with his long-time rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. The 41-year-old Federer has won 20 men’s singles Grand Slam titles in his 24-year long illustrious career.

Serena Willimas: Like Federer, Serena also brought an end to her playing career in 2022. She played her final match in front of home fans in US Open. She played at the highest level for almost 26 years and won a record number of 23 women’s singles Grand Slam titles.

Ashleigh Barty: Women’s world No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement from the sport a month before her 26th birthday. It was a shocking decision as she was at the peak of her career and had won the Australian Open title in front of home fans in January.

Mithali Raj: Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj announced her retirement from the sport in June. The leading run getter in the history of women’s ODI cricket played at the highest level for 23 years and led India to the final of 2005 and 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup.

Jhulan Goswami: Mithali’s long time teammate Jhulan Goswami also played her final match in 2022. Her farewell game was against England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on September 24. She finished her career as the leading wicket taker in history of women’s cricket.

Ross Taylor: Former New Zealand captain and star middle order batter Ross Taylor retired from the sport in April this year. He played his last ODI against the Netherlands in Hamilton. Taylor is the highest run scorer for Kiwis in ODI and Test format of the game.

Eoin Morgan: England’s ODI World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan retired in June before the start of home series against India. He played his final game against The Netherlands. The Ireland-born cricketer was the captain of Three Lions team that won ODI World Cup in home soil in 2019.