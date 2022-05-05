New Delhi: Former chief selector MSK Prasad reckons that although Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been at their very best in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) but they are a certainty for the upcoming T20 World 2022 which is scheduled to be held in Australia in the month of October later this year. With Shikhar Dhawan back among the runs this season in IPL for Punjab Kings (PBKS), Prasad feels that there is no reason why he should not go to Australia and open the batting for India.

“These three are indispensable if fit. There is no way that you can leave any one of them for the World T20. But yes, if I look at numbers, I might just try someone like Shikhar Dhawan at the opening slot and check Rahul out at No.4. He has a T20 hundred in Manchester some years back in middle-order, so why not,” he told PTI.

Kohli has been struggling for runs this season, and although he got a fifty against Gujarat Titans (GT) and then followed it up with a less than a run-a-ball knock of 30 off 33 balls vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), he has not been at his fluent best. Prasad, just like former India coach Ravi Shastri, also strongly feels that the former India captain desperately needs a break and it will only help him to come back fresh before the Asia Cup.

“But yes, I want Virat to take a significant break and before the Asia Cup, he should be fresh, up and running,” added Prasad.