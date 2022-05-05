<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former chief selector <strong>MSK Prasad</strong> reckons that although <strong>Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli</strong> have not been at their very best in the <strong>Indian Premier League (IPL 2022)</strong> but they are a certainty for the upcoming <strong>T20 World 2022</strong> which is scheduled to be held in <strong>Australia</strong> in the month of <strong>October</strong> later this year. With <strong>Shikhar Dhawan</strong> back among the runs this season in <strong>IPL for Punjab Kings (PBKS)</strong>, Prasad feels that there is no reason why he should not go to Australia and open the batting for India. <p></p> <p></p>"These three are indispensable if fit. There is no way that you can leave any one of them for the World T20. But yes, if I look at numbers, I might just try someone like Shikhar Dhawan at the opening slot and check Rahul out at No.4. He has a T20 hundred in Manchester some years back in middle-order, so why not," he told <em>PTI</em>. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli has been struggling for runs this season, and although he got a fifty against <strong>Gujarat Titans (GT)</strong> and then followed it up with a less than a run-a-ball knock of <strong>30 off 33 balls vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)</strong>, he has not been at his fluent best. Prasad, just like former India coach <strong>Ravi Shastri</strong>, also strongly feels that the former India captain desperately needs a break and it will only help him to come back fresh before the <strong>Asia Cup</strong>. <p></p> <p></p>"But yes, I want Virat to take a significant break and before the Asia Cup, he should be fresh, up and running," added Prasad.