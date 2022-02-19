Kolkata: Rohit Sharma’s India held their nerves in the end on Friday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata to win the second T20I by eight runs against West Indies to seal the three-match series in style. After the win, Rohit hailed Virat Kohli for his 52 off 41 balls. Calling Kohli’s innings ‘important’, Rohit confessed that some pressure was taken off him as well because of the way the former batted.

“It was very important innings from Virat. The way he started off, took the pressure of me as well. We didn’t start well in the first two overs, then he came in and started playing those shots which was very pleasing to the eye,” Rohit said after the win.

Rohit also praised Venkatesh Iyer for his quick progress. The Indian captain admitted he was extremely glad to see the maturity shown by Iyer. Rohit said: “Very happy to see how he (Venkatesh Iyer) has progressed. To see such maturity is very pleasing. He backs his skills and that is what every captain wants. In the end, he wanted to bowl one over as well. We need such characters in our team.”