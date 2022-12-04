Dhaka: Bangladesh defeated Team India with 1 wicket remaining. The 10th wicket 51-run partnership between Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman turned the table on the Men in Blue and snatched the wins away from them when Team India was on the doorstep of victory.

Bangladesh won the toss and invited Team India to bat first. The Men in Blue got all out after scoring just 186 runs. KL Rahul was the sole performer and the highest scorer of the match as he scored a crucial 73 of 70 balls to help India reach a fighting total.

Shakib Al Hasan was the star for Bangladesh bowling with a fifer while pacer Ebadot Hossain chipped in with four wickets as the hosts bowled out India for a paltry 186 in the ODI series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Deepak Chahar gave India a perfect start as he grabbed a wicket on the first ball. Indian bowlers kept on building the pressure and dismissed 9 Bangladesh batters for just 136 runs. However, they failed to get the final wicket. Mehidy Hasan did perform exceptionally well but it was Team India who missed a few opportunities to seal the game.

First, it was the Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul who dropped a high catch and later Washington Sundar failed to predict the catch because of the stadium lights. This made the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma furious and his anger was visible. His angry reaction has taken over the internet and fans are criticizing him for shouting on his teammates. Team India would play the second ODI against Bangladesh on the 7th of December, Wednesday.