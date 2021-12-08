<strong>Delhi:</strong> With eyes on the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and next year's T20 World Cup, BCCI's national selection committee made a big announcement on Wednesday as Rohit Sharma was named the Indian cricket team's new white-ball captain. Virat Kohli will continue to lead Team India in the Test format. In another significant development, experienced Ajinkya Rahane was removed from Test vice-captaincy, a position which was also given to Rohit. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI announced the 18-member squad for the three-Test series which doesn't include all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, spinner Axar Patel, and opener Shubman Gill due to various injuries. <p></p> <p></p>Hanuma Vihari has made a comeback in the main squad while Ishant Sharma has been able to retain his place despite poor form. <p></p><h2>India Test Squad For South Africa Tour</h2> <p></p>Virat Kohli (Capt),Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj. <p></p> <p></p>Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.