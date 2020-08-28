‘Rohit Sharma Can Win 2023 Cricket World Cup For India On His Own Ability’

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad expects nothing less than a World Cup-winning performance from his protege in the 2023 edition at home following his stellar show in the 50-over showpiece event last year, when he smashed five hundreds but India lost in the semifinals. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit was recently announced as one of the winners of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India's highest sporting honour. <p></p> <p></p>"Getting the Khel Ratna is a great achievement. I should not say this but if a poor boy has talent and he justifies it and has luck, then that boy can reach the sky and a living example of it is Rohit Sharma. <p></p> <p></p>"All that he has earned due to his hard work and talent. My expectation is that the forthcoming 50-over World Cup, Rohit should win it for India on his own ability," Lad, a popular cricket coach in Mumbai circles, said on Marathi cricket chat show "Coffee Cricket Ani Barech Kahi". <p></p> <p></p>Lad also shared an anecdote on how he first spotted Rohit. <p></p> <p></p>"There was one camp organised in Borivali, and there were some matches organised. I had put my school's team and Rohit's team came into the final and it was a 10 over game on a cement wicket, we won that game. <p></p> <p></p>"That time our school was new and I used to search for kids, the way Rohit bowled, I was impressed and thought that we should take this kid to our school," recalled Lad. <p></p> <p></p>According to Lad, Rohit's uncle was unable to afford the school's fees and it was on his insistence that the now India's limited-overs vice-captain was given free admission into the school. <p></p> <p></p>"I asked the (school) director to waive off his fees and Rohit was the first kid for whom I did that, at that time I didn't think that he would play for India. They admitted him. If at that time, this granted free-ship wouldn't have happened, you couldn't have seen Rohit Sharma," Lad recalled. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)