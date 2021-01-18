Rohit Sharma on day four of the ongoing final Test at Brisbane did something similar to what Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith did. On Monday, Rohit was seen standing on the batting mark of Smith and shadow batting. While this has not sparked controversy as yet, it is surely bound to grab eyeballs. <p></p> <p></p>The incident took place during the drinks break after the first hour of play on day four that was dominated by the Australians. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video that surfaced on social space: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">For everybody, the difference. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsAUSTest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsAUSTest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stevesmith?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stevesmith</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GabbaTest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GabbaTest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/scuff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#scuff</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gabba?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gabba</a> <a href="https://t.co/6cpl3wga2i">pic.twitter.com/6cpl3wga2i</a></p> <p></p> devkev_ (@tweetwithkev) <a href="https://twitter.com/tweetwithkev/status/1350993052748435457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here are a few fans who are already questioning the double standards: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rohit Sharma doing a Steve Smith, shadow practicing in the middle as Steve Smith observes him <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/ci1dCwPL7H">pic.twitter.com/ci1dCwPL7H</a></p> <p></p> 45 &#x1f3ad; (@mu_kh_esh) <a href="https://twitter.com/mu_kh_esh/status/1350994495760953345?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rohit Sharma doing a Steve Smith, shadow practicing in the middle as Steve Smith observes him <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AusvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AusvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/96BoTlJmDU">pic.twitter.com/96BoTlJmDU</a></p> <p></p> INDIAN CRICKET TEAM (@INDIANCRICKET45) <a href="https://twitter.com/INDIANCRICKET45/status/1350993196852109312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Liked that bit where the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hitman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hitman</a> did a bit of shadow batting to kind of tease <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stevensmith?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stevensmith</a> there with him uneasily looking over!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohitSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohitSharma</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvAUS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GabbaTest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GabbaTest</a></p> <p></p> Nithin Raj (@inithinraj) <a href="https://twitter.com/inithinraj/status/1350990275221606400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just heard on-air <a href="https://twitter.com/sanjaymanjrekar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sanjaymanjrekar</a> saying that wat <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> just did (shadow batting) was EXACTLY wat <a href="https://twitter.com/stevesmith49?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stevesmith49</a> did, that's half stmt, Rohit didn't scuffed batsman guard which Smith did &amp; that's point of debate.Let's not say half stmt &amp; make it look real <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsAUSTest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsAUSTest</a></p> <p></p> Chirag Mehta (@chiragmehta84) <a href="https://twitter.com/chiragmehta84/status/1350989557051891714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, Australia was looking positive in the middle trying to extend their lead and put pressure on the Indians. The conditions are overcast and there are predictions of rain. At the moment, all three results are possible.