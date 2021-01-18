Rohit Sharma on day four of the ongoing final Test at Brisbane did something similar to what Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith did. On Monday, Rohit was seen standing on the batting mark of Smith and shadow batting. While this has not sparked controversy as yet, it is surely bound to grab eyeballs.

The incident took place during the drinks break after the first hour of play on day four that was dominated by the Australians.

Here is the video that surfaced on social space:

Here are a few fans who are already questioning the double standards:

At the time of filing the copy, Australia was looking positive in the middle trying to extend their lead and put pressure on the Indians. The conditions are overcast and there are predictions of rain. At the moment, all three results are possible.