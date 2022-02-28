Dharamshala: Rohit Sharma and Co whitewashed Sri Lanka convincingly in the T20Is to keep their build-up towards the World Cup in Australia on track. After the win, it is a practice where the Indian captain gives the trophy to the youngest or newest member of the side to hold it during the team photo.

But on Sunday, fans were surprised to see Rohit give the trophy to not a team India player but someone else. The video and pictures started doing the rounds on social media. It was soon discovered that the person Rohit gave the trophy to was Jaydev Shah.

Jaydev is the son of former BCCI Secretary Niranjan Shah. Jaydev is a veteran first-class cricketer with more than 5000 runs to his name. He has also hit 10 centuries and 20 fifties.

Jaydev too was surprised when Rohit asked him to hold the trophy and join the team for the picture. After showing his reluctance, Jaydev eventually obliged. Here is the video: