London: KL Rahul has continued his good form from Nottingham to London. Making the most of his opportunity at the top, Rahul hit a brilliant ton against England on the first day of the second Test at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday. Not only did it put India in the box seat, but now the hosts would be in a spot of bother as they would now have to play catch up.

While Rahul received praise for his temperament and class from all quarters, his opening partner Rohit Sharma also hailed the Bengaluru-born after the day’s play. Rohit reckoned this was possibly the best he has seen Rahul bat.

“Yeah, it was probably the best I have seen KL bat. I thought he was very much in control from ball 1 till we finished the day. At no given point did it look like he was confused or thinking too much. He was very clear with his plans and when you do that and trust your plans, they definitely work. Today was his day and he really made it count,” Rohit Sharma said in the post-stumps press conference.

Rahul also joined an elite list featuring Virender Sehwag with his 6th Test hundred. Rahul joined Virender Sehwag in second place on the list of most hundreds for an Indian opener outside Asia. His four tons are now only behind Sunil Gavaskar’s 15. He also became the third Indian opener to get his name etched on the Lord’s honors board.